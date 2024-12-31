A near-miss incident occurred at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) involving the Gonzaga men’s basketball team and a Delta Airlines plane. The team had just landed on a chartered Embraer E135 jet from Spokane, Washington when air traffic control urgently instructed the plane to “Stop! Stop! Stop!” as a Delta flight was preparing to take off. Videographer Kevin Ray, who uploaded the video to YouTube, expressed surprise, saying he had never heard such an urgent command from air traffic control. The incident took place just before Gonzaga’s game against UCLA, and the FAA is now reviewing the safety protocols. Indian National Basketball Team To Play Qatar, Kazakhstan in Men’s FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers.

Gonzaga Basketball Team's Charter Plane Narrowly Avoids Collision With Delta Flight 471

NEW: The FAA has launched an investigation after the men's Gonzaga basketball team nearly got eliminated by a Delta plane taking off. "Stop! Stop! Stop!" the air traffic controller could be heard saying. The chartered Embraer E135 jet, carrying the team, had just landed at… pic.twitter.com/6UAUOG5wiP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)