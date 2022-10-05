American Grandmaster Hans Niemann has likely cheated in more than 100 online games and the same was found after Chess.com submitted a 72-page report. Fingers started pointing towards Niemann's integrity after Magnus Carlsen quit during a Sinquefield Cup game against the 19-year-old without citing the reason. Only later through a cryptic tweet it was believed the Carlsen had quit in a protest. It also draw attention towards Niemann's abrupt rise into the world’s top 50 over the last few years. Check out the report submitted by Chess.com. Anal Beads, Vibrating Socks and a FIDE Investigation! Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann Chess Battle Turns Into Biggest Cheating Scandal in History, Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Today we released our official report on Hans Niemann, Magnus Carlsen, and cheating in chess. Read it here: https://t.co/HeDTReeAPe — Chess.com (@chesscom) October 4, 2022

