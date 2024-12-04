India beat Pakistan 5-3 to win the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 final in Muscat on Wednesday, December 4. Araijeet Singh Hundal was the star of the show for India as he struck four goals. With this, India have won the Men's Junior Asia Cup title for a third consecutive time. Pakistan obtained a lead early on in the final through Hannan Shahid in the third minute but India restored parity with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring from a penalty corner in the fourth minute. The first quarter ended 1-1 and the in the second quarter, Araijeet Singh Hundal netted another to have India the lead. Dilraj Singh then joined the list of goal-scorers in the 19th minute before Sufyan Khan pulled one back for Pakistan with scoreline reading 3-2 in India's favour. The second half got off to an electrifying start with Sufyan Khan scoring in the 39th minute before Araijeet Singh Hundal struck two more times to seal the result in India's favour.

India Beat Pakistan, Win Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024

FULL-TIME! 🏑🔥 Team India reigns supreme as the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 champions! 💪 A stellar performance with Araijeet Singh Hundal stealing the show. 👏 The trophy comes home! What a moment for Indian hockey! 🇮🇳🏆 India 🇮🇳 5-3 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Hannan Shahid 3'… — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2024

