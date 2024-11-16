Star MMA fighter and professional boxer Conor McGregor shared a controversial post about YouTuber Jake Paul after he defeated Mike Tyson. McGregor was unhappy with how the fight went and wrote: "They're considering Prichard Colon as the next opponent". In 2015, Colon received numerous blows to the back of the neck during a fight that resulted in a brain hemorrhage and he was in Coma for a long time. McGregor deleted the post later although it sparked controversy. Jake Paul replied to it with another post as he invited McGregor to a fight. He wrote, 'Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t'. McGregor is yet to provide a reply. Youtuber Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson In Rousing Win Over Former Heavyweight Champion With Unanimous Decision.

Jake Paul Tops Up His Victory Over Mike Tyson By Challenging Conor McGregor In MMA

Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024

