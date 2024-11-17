Star Indian Compound Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam added another feather to her already decorated cap as she won the gold medal in the compound category of the World Indoor Archery Series in Luxembourg on Sunday. Jyothi defeated Sarah Prieels of Belgium 147-145 to win the Women's Individual gold medal in GT Open 2024 IWS Stage 2. Shilanand Lakra Scores Brace As Odisha Wins 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 Following Victory Over Haryana in Final.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Wins Gold Medal in Women's Singles Compound Archery

Queen Jyothi Surekha Vennam is Champion of GT Open🇱🇺 🥇 The Goat of Indian Archery @VJSurekha 🇮🇳 defeated 🇧🇪Sarah PRIEELS (147-145) to win IWS Stage 2 🥇 !! Congratulations 🎉 Queen #IndoorArchery • #JyothiSurekha https://t.co/pAH5cWnXid pic.twitter.com/NuTD6qn7ez — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) November 17, 2024

