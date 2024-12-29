India's Koneru Humpy won the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship in New York on December 29. The 37-year-old defeated Indonesia’s Irene Sukandar in round 11 with black pieces to clinch the title. Koneru Humpy scored 8.5/11 points to secure the top spot. This is the second time that the Indian chess grandmaster won this title, having done so earlier in 2019. Chinese grandmaster Ju Wenjun won the silver medal while Russia's Kateryna Lagno secured the bronze. The year 2024 has been a great year for Indian chess with the men's and women's teams winning Olympiad gold and with D Gukesh's historic chess world championship win. Magnus Carlsen Disqualified From FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2024 for Wearing Jeans, Fined USD 200 Dollars.

Koneru Humpy Wins FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship 2024

🇮🇳 Humpy Koneru is the 2024 FIDE WOMEN'S WORLD RAPID CHAMPION! 👏 🔥@humpy_koneru #RapidBlitz 📷 Michał Walusza pic.twitter.com/APiFHksB2L — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2024

Watch Koneru Humpy's Winning Moment Here:

👏 Congratulations to 🇮🇳 Humpy Koneru, the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion! 🏆#RapidBlitz #WomenInChess pic.twitter.com/CCg3nrtZAV — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)