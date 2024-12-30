World Champions, Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand took a challenge against participants of the "Wall Street Gambit" and played handicapped blitz games. Magnus was playing 30 seconds against 3 minutes for the challengers to make moves. Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana and Vishy had 1 minute against 5 minutes for the challenger. Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen agreed the participate in the FIDE World Blitz Championship 2024. Magnus Carlsen To Participate at FIDE World Blitz Championship 2024 After Dispute Over Jeans is Resolved.

Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and Viswanathan Anand Play Handicapped Blitz

🇳🇴 Magnus Carlsen, 🇺🇸 Fabiano Caruana, and 🇮🇳 Vishy Anand took a challenge against participants of the "Wall Street Gambit" and played handicapped blitz games. Magnus was playing 30 seconds against 3 minutes, meanwhile, Fabi and Vishy had 1 minute against 5. pic.twitter.com/DhIgH2WXlq — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)