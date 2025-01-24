A light-hearted video was uploaded by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle where Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan batted as the left-hander against spinners ahead of the second Test match against the West Indies national cricket team in Multan, starting from January 25. Pakistan are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 against the visitors. The hosts won the opening Test in Multan by 127 runs. In the first innings, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial knock of 71 runs off 133 deliveries, including nine fours. PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs West Indies Cricket Match in Multan.

Mohammad Rizwan Bats Left-Handed

