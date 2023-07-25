Neeraj Chopra hit the gym and sweated it out as he prepared for the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. The ace javelin thrower shared a video of him lifting weights in the gym. Chopra would lead the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships, where he would be one of the favourites for a podium finish. Chopra had won the Diamond League in Lausanne earlier this year. ‘Keep Pushing’ India’s Ace Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Shares Motivational Post As He Prepares for World Athletics Championships 2023

Watch Neeraj Chopra's Workout Video Here

Full swing: In preparation for Budapest World Athletics Championships, Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 sweating in the gym. pic.twitter.com/28KQNtFqAF — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 25, 2023

