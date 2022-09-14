Nisha Dahiya put up a brave fight but it was not enough as she faced a defeat to Japan's Ami Oshii in the semifinal of women's 68kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on September 14. Dahiya lost the bout 4-5 to her Japanese opponent.

Nisha Dahiya Loses in Semis:

Close loss! 😟



Nisha 🇮🇳 goes down to Ami Oshii of 🇯🇵 4-5 in the semis of the Women's 68kg division at the Wrestling World Championships 2022.



Catch all the action LIVE on 👉 https://t.co/QxTojEm0aA#WrestlingBelgrade | @Wrestling pic.twitter.com/R4I3kY61Mx— Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)