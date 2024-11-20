Reaching his potential at the Oklahoma City Thunders, Russell Westbrook recorded his 200tth triple-double in the NBA playing for the Denver Nuggets. The star scored 12 points and collected 10 rebounds in 32 minutes of gameplay. The 36-year-old veteran guard also dished out 14 assists in the Nuggets win over Grizzlies in NBA Cup 2024. He is also the only player to record triple-double performances in four different seasons. NBA Cup 2024: Mavericks Defeat Pelicans, Nuggets Beat Grizzlies; Defending Champs Lakers Win Against Jazz.

Russell Westbrook Completes 200 Triple-Doubles in NBA During Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets NBA Cup 2024 Match

Russell Westbrook With Sets Triple-Double Record

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @nuggets for becoming the first player to record 200 TRIPLE-DOUBLES! pic.twitter.com/OSg0Dc96n8 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2024

