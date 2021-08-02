Barring women's hockey semi-final qualification there was not much to cheer for India on day 10, August 02 of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. India women beat Australia 1-0 to enter their maiden semis at the Summer Games. Kamalpreet Kaur and Fouaad Mirza did impressive with their outings but they didn't manage a podium finish. Meanwhile, you can check India's rank on Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 medal tally here.

Team India's Results at Tokyo 2020 August 02

Sport Event Athletes Result Athletics Women’s 200m Heat 4 Dutee Chand 7th Place Finish Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput 21st & 32nd Place Finish Respectively. Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal: India vs Australia Team India India Won 1-0 Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Final Kamalpreet Kaur 6th Place Finish Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping-Final Fouaad Mirza 23rd Place Finish

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)