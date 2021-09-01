It wasn't a very productive day for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games as there were no more additions to the medal tally. The trio of Avani Lekhara, Sidhartha Babu and Deepak Kumar failed to qualify for the Shooting R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 finals. Swimmer Suyash Jadhav was disqualified in the Men's 100m Breaststroke SB7 event as his time wasn't calculated. Amit Kumar Saroha and Dharambir Nain failed to make it to medal finishes in the Men's club throw F51 event. The team of Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli went down to the French team in badminton mixed doubles SL3 SU5 Group B Match 1. Palak Kohli then was defeated in her singles match by Ayako Suzuki. Pramod Bhagat then triumphed against compatriot Manoj Sarkar in the men's singles round, first match. Check out the medal's tally.

See the recap here:

We are thrilled with the support pouring in for our para-athletes at Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Our athletes have given their best & made 🇮🇳 proud Take a look at the daily round up & continue to #Cheer4India#Praise4Para@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/h5k7mg8Ior — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 1, 2021

