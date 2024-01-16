The Men's doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase bow out of the Australian Open 2024 in the first round after a 6-1, 6-7, 6-7 defeat to Rafael Matos and Nicolas Barrientos. Yuki and his Dutch partner quandered three match points in the deciding set to go down against the Colombian and the Brazilian pair. Sumit Nagal Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About India’s Latest Tennis Star At Australian Open 2024.

Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase Lose to Rafael Matos and Nicolas Barrientos

Yuki Bhambri & Robin Haase go down fighting 6-1, 6-7, , 6-7 in 1st round of Men's Doubles at Australian Open. #Ausopen pic.twitter.com/Y3IGNfR0lw — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 16, 2024

