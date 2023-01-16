Rafael Nadal is surely enjoying fatherhood as he offered a priceless reaction when he spoke up about becoming a father in an interview after his first-round victory at Australian Open 2023. While answering the interviewer about his experience of becoming a dad, Nadal said, "One of the most beautiful things in this life, without a doubt. So enjoying this new moment, having fun and super happy. Grateful to have the chance to have them here with me in Australia. That helps a lot." Nadal had to fight hard to outplay Jack Draper in a four-set contest to move to the second round at the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal Beats Jack Draper in Hard-Fought Match To Progress to Second Round at Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video Highlights).

Rafael Nadal Opens up On Becoming Father:

