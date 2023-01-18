Rohan Bopanna will look to get off to a winning start alongside his partner Matthew Ebden when they face the duo of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler at the Australian Open 2023 in a first round men's doubles match. The match was rescheduled to Friday, January 20 as the court was unavailable on the game day. The clash will start at an approximate time of 7:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network, the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2023 in India, will provide live telecast of this game on the Sony Sports 2 channel. SonyLIV will the platform to provide live streaming of this match for fans who want to watch this contest online. Rafael Nadal Opens Up on Becoming Father, Calls It ‘One of the Most Beautiful Things in This Life’ After First-Round Victory at Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video).

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden vs Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Along with some top names in Men's Singles category, Rohan Bopanna is all set to play his first match for Men's Doubles at the #AO2023 😍 🇮🇳 Which contest are you most looking forward to? 🎾 Catch the LIVE action from the #SlamOfTheGreats only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺 pic.twitter.com/L4vXITSOzV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 17, 2023

