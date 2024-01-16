India’s Sumit Nagal defeated Alexander Bublik in a straight set at the Australian Open 2024 first-round game. With this feat, he not only advanced to the next round but rewrote the history book of Indian Tennis. With the win over 31 seed Bublik, Sumit Nagar became the first Indian after 35 years in the Men’s singles category to win against a seeded opponent at a Grand Slam event. Last Ramesh Krishnan achieved this feat in 1989 when he defeated then-defending champion and world number one Mats Wilander in the second round of the Australian Open. Indian Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Creates History As He Qualifies for Second Round of Australian Open 2024, Beats World Number 31 Alexander Bublik in Straight Sets

Sumit Nagal Becomes First Indian player to Register a Grand Slam Win in Mens Singles Match Over a Seeded Player

🎾SUMIT BECAME FIRST INDIAN MS TO WIN AGAINST SEEDED PLAYER AT GRAND SLAM AFTER 35 YEARS Sumit Nagal defeats 31st seed Alexander Bublik🇰🇿 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(7-5) in the 1st Round of #AustralianOpen 1st Indian in AO to beat seeded player since Ramesh Krishnan at 1989 pic.twitter.com/N3a6Ga9rIb — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)