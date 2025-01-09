Sumit Nagal is slated to face Tomas Machac in the first round of the Australian Open 2025, after the draw for the year's first Grand Slam took place on January 9. The Indian no 1 tennis player will have a stern challenge as he takes on his opponent from the Czech Republic, who is ranked 26th in the world. At the 2024 Australian Open, Sumit Nagal had pulled off a magnificent victory against Alexander Bublik in the first round and with that, he became the first Indian tennis player since 1989 to defeat a seeded player at a Grand Slam. The 27-year-old had made it to the main draw for Australian Open 2025, as was announced by Tennis Australia in December 2024. Sumit Nagal Reflects on Performance at Australian Open 2024, Credits ‘Maturity’ For Playing Major Role in His Achievements (See Post).

Sumit Nagal to Face Tomas Machac in First Round of Australian Open 2025

India no1 Nagal vs Seed no26 Machac Sumit Nagal will have a difficult task on hand when he takes the court for his #AustrarianOpen round1 match. The Czech has wins over Djokovic 🇷🇸 Rublev 🇷🇺 Dimitrov 🇧🇬 Alcaraz 🇪🇸 Paul 🇺🇸 last year pic.twitter.com/lsP1lqxZle — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) January 9, 2025

Sumit Nagal vs Tomas Machac (Photo credit: Australian Open website)

