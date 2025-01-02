Boxer Vijender Singh took to social media platform X and announced the sad passing of his father, Shri Mahipal Singh. Vijender also informed that his father's last rites will be performed in Bhiwani, his parental village. Mahipal worked as a bus driver during his active days and played a massive role in Vijender's winning the 2008 Olympics bronze medal in men's middleweight boxing in the Beijing edition. Hugo Sotil Dies: Former Barcelona and Peru International Footballer Passes Away at 75 After Health Issue.

Vijender Singh's Father Passes Away

It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Shri Mahipal Singh. He left for his heavenly abode today. His last rites will be performed at my parental village Bhiwani, Haryana. We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏽ॐ नम:… pic.twitter.com/yi8hMcv5wj — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)