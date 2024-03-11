Vinesh Phogat makes a strong return to the Indian Women's Wrestling team as she secures victory in the selection trials for Asian Olympics Qualifiers. After suffering a heavy defeat in the 53kg category, she returns strongly in the 50kg category and defeats Shivanee 11-6 in the final coming back from a score of 1-4. The Asian Qualifiers for Paris Olympics 2024 will be hosted at Bishkek. ‘I Hope You All Will Watch…’ Boxer Nishant Dev Urges Fans To Watch His Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifying Match Against Omari Jones of USA (Watch Video).

Vinesh Phogat Wins Selection Trials in 50Kg Category

The four pointer that was decisive in the 50 kg final. Vinesh came back from 1-4 down to defeat Shivanee 11-6. Vinesh will go to Asian Olympic qualifier in Bishkek.#wrestling #wrestlingtrials pic.twitter.com/McfZuPAMtE — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)