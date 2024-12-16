Meme culture in India is massive, and all it takes for one failure for Virat Kohli to become the focal point for jokes, and viral videos. The 36-year-old suffered another failure in the ongoing BGT 2024-25, where the Indian batter got dismissed for three in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 on Day 3, which provided fuel to netizens, who flooded the internet with Kohli funny memes and jokes. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Star Indian Batter Gets Dismissed For One Attempting to Play Expansive Drive Against Mitchell Starc During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

'Jaldi London Nikalna Hai'

Virat Kohli to every match be like:#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZS7rG3C6AA — ֆHahid Siddiqui (@SHAHID_1472) December 16, 2024

'When Pitch Is Not Flat'

Virat Kohli wagon wheel when Pitch is not flat pic.twitter.com/fApA4Kvw4J — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) December 16, 2024

OUCH!

'English Player Virat Kohli'

BGT hai isiliye aisa khel raha hau, ASHES hota toh abhi century maar deta - english player virat Kohli https://t.co/P4iqI2OUtx — Jigar (@Jigar_042) December 16, 2024

'Wohi 6th Stump ki bimari'

Rohit Sharma: I won't set fielding for Head🤡 Virat kohli: then I will also play from 6th stump💔 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/XZdX4C2x7s — Gagan Choudhary (@choudhary_99415) December 16, 2024

'Josh Hazlewood's Bunny'

