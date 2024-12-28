Newly crowned FIDE World Chess Champion Gukesh D met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and presented the head of state with the original chess board on which the Chennai-born challenged then-title holder Ding Liren in Singapore. PM Modi congratulated Gukesh on his monumental victory, where the Indian GM beat Liren in the final game to clinch the 14-match clash 7.5-6.5. D Gukesh Meets Rajinikanth, Youngest Chess World Champion Thanks 'Superstar' for Sharing His Wisdom (See Pics).

Gukesh D Gifts PM Narendra Modi Chess Board

A special meeting! ♟️ PM @narendramodi congratulated @DGukesh, the youngest World Chess Champion, on his historic win. Gukesh presented the original signed chessboard from his iconic match vs. Ding Liren—a symbol of excellence & inspiration for young India! 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/gKmg7eYYiT — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)