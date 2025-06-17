Recently retired from international cricket, Heinrich Klaasen scored a one-ball duck during the Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 match, as Zia-ul-Haq knocked over the batter with an unplayable delivery. Bowling for Texas Super Kings, Haq bowled a perfect yorker, which witnessed Klaasen's stumps rattled, much to the delight of coach Stephen Fleming, pushing Seattle Orcas into deep trouble, chasing 154. Haw has earlier claimed the wicket of David Warner for a nine-ball nine. MLC 2025: Noor Ahmad’s Bewitching Spin Steers Texas Super Kings to Emphatic 57-Run Win Over Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Heinrich Klaasen Gets Out To A Peach

Quack quack 🦆 pic.twitter.com/bAafLKvajP — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 17, 2025

