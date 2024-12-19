OpenAI has launched its ChatGPT on WhatsApp free and a dedicated number, "1-800-ChatGPT", that allows users to interact with the AI chatbot freely. By adding the number "1-800-242-8478 or 1-800-ChatGPT", the users can chat with the artificial intelligence or dial the number to call from their phone numbers. OpenAI has taken a big leap forward and will help users access a a wide range of benefits right from their most active place,, i.e., mobile phones and platforms like WhatsApp. The calling will be limited to Canada and US whereas the WhatsApp ChatGPT will be accessible anywhere from the world. GitHub User Count: Copilot-Powered Developer Platform Surpasses 150 Million Developers.

1-800-ChatGPT Launched for Global Audience on WhatsApp and Calling for US, Canada

Oh, Canada 🇨🇦—you can now call 1-800-ChatGPT from Canadian phone numbers, too! https://t.co/TPQudE2jyT — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2024

ChatGPT on WhatsApp Rolled Out for Global Audience via 1-800-242-8478 Number

ChatGPT is now free in WhatsApp! I’m super excited about this, big step towards broadly accessible benefits (especially internationally and for folks who primarily use mobile) 1-800-CHATGPT pic.twitter.com/adFdqVhION — Tejal Patwardhan (@tejalpatwardhan) December 18, 2024

