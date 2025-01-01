Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared a post on December 31, 2024, and highlighted remarkable milestones achieved by the platform. Among the figures were 1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, 22,322 PartySmart, and 2,434 packs of ENO sold in a single day. Dhindsa also noted that it was Blinkit's highest-ever day for orders, orders per minute (OPM), and orders per hour (OPH), along with record-breaking tips given to delivery partners. The post also revealed that Blinkit experienced its highest sales for items like chips and grapes in a day. Thanking to the customers for their trust, Dhindsa concluded his message with warm wishes for the new year. 'Ye Sab Yaha Nahi Milta': Swiggy Instamart Trolls X User After He Asks Grocery Delivery Platform To Deliver Girlfriend to His House on New Year's Eve (See Viral Post).

1,22,356 Packs of Condoms, 2,434 ENO Ordered Through Blinkit on New Year's Eve Celebration

1,22,356 packs of condoms 45,531 bottles of mineral water 22,322 Partysmart 2,434 Eno ..are enroute right now! Prep for after party? 😅 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

Blinkit Milestones on New Year's Eve Celebration

Just some of the milestones we hit on Blinkit today 👇 - highest ever orders in a day - highest OPM (orders per minute) - highest OPH (orders per hour) - highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day - most chips sold in a day - most grapes sold in a day 😅 Thank you… — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

