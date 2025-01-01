A post on X (formerly Twitter) in which a man is seen asking Swiggy Instamart to deliver a girlfriend to his address is going viral on social media. In the post, the X user asked the grocery delivery platform to send a girlfriend to his house on New Year's Eve. "Mere pincode par ek girlfriend deliver kardo," the post read. Responding to the user's request, Swiggy Instamart gave a savage reply while clarifying that such services were not available on the platform. "ye sab yaha nahi milta par lo chalo late night fee hata di hai, ek lollipop order karlo," Swiggy Instamart said. ‘Swiggy Instamart Ruined Me!’: Delhi Man Embarrassed After Condoms Delivered in Transparent Bag.

X User Demands Girlfriend Delivery from Swiggy Instamart

Mere pincode par ek girlfriend deliver kardo — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) December 31, 2024

Swiggy Instamart Gives Savage Reply

ye sab yaha nahi milta 😤 par lo chalo late night fee hata di hai, ek lollipop order karlo 🥰 https://t.co/HMrSvqGseg — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 31, 2024

