Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced the 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025 for innovative prototypes by using the 5G technology. The submission has started from March 15 and will continue till April 15. The six-month programme will support participants by providing mentorship, funding, and access to 5G Use Case Labs. It is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, startups, and professionals. The hackathon offers an opportunity to develop innovative prototypes by using the 5G capabilities. The programme will unfold in multiple stages. It will start with the proposal submission phase, where participants can submit their ideas for evaluation. Regional committees will then select the best proposals for further development. The final evaluation stage will take place in September 2025, where prototypes will be judged by a panel of experts. Winners will be announced in October 2025, and the top teams will receive awards and showcase their work at the India Mobile Congress 2025. Winners will be awarded with INR 5,00,000 for first place, INR 3,00,000 for the runner-up, and INR 1,50,000 for the second runner-up. Additionally, special mentions for Best Idea and Most Innovative Prototype will each receive INR 50,000. Centre and WhatsApp Join Forces To Extend ‘Scam Se Bacho’ Safety Campaign To Combat With Digital Frauds and Scams.

