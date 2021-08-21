Twitter users this morning discovered a new "feature". They found that if a tweet is posted with #81921CB23227 then like button shows a colourful animation whenever someone hits it. Following the discovery, #81921CB23227 is among top trends on Twitter. Below are the tweets with #81921CB23227. You can check the animation by clicking the like button by yourself.

A NEW COOL ANIMATION ON TWITTER POPS-UP WHEN YOU CLICK THE LIKE❤️ BUTTON......#Valimai#81921CB23227 pic.twitter.com/yV0odJtrjX — 𝑴𝒚 𝑫𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒂 ᴬᴷ ⁵⁰ (@Kingmaker_____) August 21, 2021

⚜️A new cool feature ✨ has been added to twitter🕊️. 🔹LIKE👍 Now to enjoy that feature 😌 ... 🔹 See 👀the Magic🔮 just click like 👍 #81921CB23227 People who like it, please retweet and see the miracle 😜 pic.twitter.com/xzTCUPIssA — Bitcoin🚀 (@azziadoor) August 21, 2021

Like to see cool animation#81921CB23227 — Asutosh Tripathy (@act0504) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)