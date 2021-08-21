Twitter users this morning discovered a new "feature". They found that if a tweet is posted with #81921CB23227 then like button shows a colourful animation whenever someone hits it. Following the discovery, #81921CB23227 is among top trends on Twitter. Below are the tweets with #81921CB23227. You can check the animation by clicking the like button by yourself.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)