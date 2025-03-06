Mumbai, March 6: Apple has launched its new MacBook Air in India, powered by an M4 chipset built for Apple Intelligence. The Apple MacBook Air M4 has 18 hours of battery life and offers faster performance than the previous generation model. The highly anticipated Apple laptop was launched in India yesterday at a price of INR 99,900 for a 13-inch model. The MacBook Air was launched in multiple colours, including Silver, Sky Blue and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air M4, 15-inch size, was launched in India at INR 1,24,900 and will be available from March 12, 2025. Apple said the new model was built for Apple Intelligence and would offer users access to features like Image Playground, Genmoji, and the new Siri. The tech giant continued collaborating with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration in its products for various tasks. MacBook Air M4 and New Mac Studio Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Devices From Apple.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Features, Specifications and More

Apple has included a 12MP Centre Stage camera in its latest MacBook Air M4, which features 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina displays offering 500 nits of brightness and 1 billion colour support. The laptop features a durable aluminium body and also supports Touch ID and Magic Keyboard. For connectivity, the MacBook Air M4 comes with a Bluetooth 5.3 version, Wi-Fi 6E, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports for connecting additional accessories.

Apple's latest laptop has a three-mic setup that offers enhanced voice clarity during audio and video calls. It supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. The Apple MacBook Air M4 offers 16GB and 24GB RAM options. The 13-inch laptop with an 8-core GPU offers 30W fast charging through a USB-C Power Adapter, and the 15-inch model with a 10-core GPU supports a 35W dual USB-C port power adapter. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

The company also launched two more products this week, including Apple iPad Air M3 and Apple Mac Studio, which offer advanced AI processing and Apple Intelligence support. This year, Apple is set to launch its iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air (likely to replace iPhone 17 Plus).

