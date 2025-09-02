Apple to open its first retail store in Bengaluru today, just days before the launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9. Apple Hebbal will open at 1 PM IST in Bengaluru. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People said, "We’re delighted to open Apple Hebbal, a community hub that celebrates Bengaluru’s spirit of innovation." It will be Apple’s third official retail store in India, after Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi. The iPhone maker said, "Apple Hebbal will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s full lineup of products." Apple Hebbal will offer products like iPhone 16 series, MacBook Pro models built on the M4 chip, the latest iPad Air paired with Apple Pencil Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 10. Customers will also find accessories like the AirPods 4 and AirTag. iPhone 17 Pro Max Teased in Flipkart Big Billion Days Promo? Netizens Speculate As Farah Khan Seen Holding Apple iPhone in Video.

Apple Hebbal Store at Bengaluru

🚨Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru in phoenix mall,open for public from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/CGhcNEZ4tf — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) September 1, 2025

