iPhone 17 models were previously rumoured to arrive with smaller Dynamic Island and changes in the design, camera placement and improvement in the performance with new A19 and A19 Pro chips; according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models could feature the same Dynamic Island. Apple's new smartphones will likely have horizontal camera placement and several Apple Intelligence features. It is also suggested that the Apple iPhone 17 Air, a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus, would boast a 5.5mm slim design. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro To Get A19 Pro Chip, iPhone 17 Plus and iPhone 17 To Get A19 Chip; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Lineup Will Continue Same-Sized Dynamic Island, Said Ming-Chi Kuo

The iPhone 17 models will reportedly feature the same Dynamic Island Previous rumors suggested the new Pro models could feature a smaller Dynamic Island Source: @mingchikuo pic.twitter.com/f1E0kcvgBu — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 26, 2025

