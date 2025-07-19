Apple has reportedly filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Jon Prosser over alleged leaks of its upcoming iOS 26 software. As per reports, Prosser began showing early renderings of iOS 26 on his channel, FrontPageTech in January. These included a new camera interface and, later in March, a "liquid glass" design. As per a report of MacRumors citing a lawsuit by Apple, the company alleges that Prosser worked with a friend called Ramacciotti, who gained access to a development iPhone owned by Apple employee Ethan Lipnik. Ramacciotti allegedly made a FaceTime call to Prosser to show iOS 26 running on the device, which Prosser reportedly recorded using screen capture tools. Apple has reportedly terminated Lipnik due to his alleged failure to follow company policies related to protect unreleased devices and software under development. Jon Prosser also shared a post on July 18, 2025, and said, "For the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily have receipts for that. I did not “plot” to access anyone’s phone. I did not have any passwords. I was unaware of how the information was obtained. Looking forward to speaking with Apple on this." Grok New Features Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI Enables Personalities for Eve Voice, Working on New Slider Model Selector and ‘Valentine’ Companion.

Apple Lawsuit

Apple Sues Jon Prosser Over iOS 26 Leaks https://t.co/4q4LZyc0p7 pic.twitter.com/Lg1zxqYzre — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) July 18, 2025

Jon Prosser Responds

For the record: This is not how the situation played out on my end. Luckily have receipts for that. I did not “plot” to access anyone’s phone. I did not have any passwords. I was unaware of how the information was obtained. Looking forward to speaking with Apple on this. https://t.co/NSUlJPMbld — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) July 18, 2025

