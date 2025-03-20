Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot has reached new heights in agility. In a demonstration, Atlas showcased its abilities, such as walking, running, crawling, performing somersaults, and more. These are the result of a collaboration between Boston Dynamics and the Robotics & AI Institute (RAI Institute). It focuses on integrating reinforcement learning techniques in Atlas's development. Atlas learns complex movements through a physics-based simulator that generates training data for a variety of movements. The control policy enables Atlas to track and manage human motion data. Each movement is developed using data from around 150 million simulator runs and applied to the robot. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Atlas Humanoid Robot Showing Its Skills

Atlas is demonstrating reinforcement learning policies developed using a motion capture suit. This demonstration was developed in partnership with Boston Dynamics and @rai_inst. pic.twitter.com/bEk6wEDbIn — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) March 19, 2025

Atlas Humanoid Robot

Reinforcement learning is used to speed the production of behavior for the @BostonDynamics Atlas humanoid robot. At the heart of the learning process is a physics-based simulator that generates training data for a variety of maneuvers. pic.twitter.com/OtEt79Njuu — RAI Institute (@rai_inst) March 19, 2025

