Krutrim, an AI initiative launched by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, announced that it would offer "Free Krutrim credits" to all IIT students and faculty. The Krutrim AI, which promised to revolutionise the industry, offers services like AI cloud infrastructure, AI models and more. Bhavish Aggarwal's artificial intelligence company introduced India's first domestically designed and manufactured chips to lead the trending tech industry. Krutrim posted on X, "India is gearing up to lead the world in AI, and we're proud to be a part of this journey! " Grok Mobile App Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out App for Its AI Chatbot on iOS Platform, Allows Users To Access All Features Previously Available on X.

Krutrim AI Free Credits Offered to Students

Keeping our founder @bhash’s promise, we’re now offering free कृत्रिम credits to all IIT students and faculty. India is gearing up to lead the world in AI, and we’re proud to be a part of this journey! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8YUkLhGmpX — कृत्रिम (@Krutrim) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)