Bitcoin price today, on August 12, 2025, is trading at USD 1,18,955.66 at 8:49 AM IST. The leading cryptocurrency saw sharp movements throughout the day, reflecting the uncertainty in the crypto market. Later in the evening, at 8:44 PM IST on August 11, the BTC price had climbed to USD 1,20,112.32 before dropping again. By early morning on August 12, 2025, at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,18,486.87. The market has shown no clear direction, and whether the price of Bitcoin will rise or fall further remains uncertain. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 12, 2025: Ashoka Buildcon, Hindalco Industries and Astral Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)