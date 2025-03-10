Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ BTS Video Sparks Comparisons With Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’ Mechanical Horse Scene
    Bitcoin Price Today, March 10, 2025: BTC Price Now at USD 82,308 After Largest Weekly Decline of USD 13,561

    Bitcoin Price Today, on March 10, 2025 stood stands at USD 82,308. The BTC price recently experienced its largest weekly decline of USD 13,561.

    Bitcoin Price Today, March 10, 2025: BTC Price Now at USD 82,308 After Largest Weekly Decline of USD 13,561
    Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 10, 2025 05:05 PM IST

    Bitcoin's price has been fluctuating significantly in recent weeks, struggling to surpass its previous peak of USD 100,000. As of March 10, 2025, the BTC price is USD 82,308.02 as of 16:53 IST. However, the cryptocurrency recently saw the largest weekly price drop with USD 13,561 red candle. Bitcoin has around USD 1.67 trillion market capitalisation amid the 24-hour trade volume hitting USD 12.79 billion, showing poor market demand. Zomato Officially Becomes ‘Eternal’: Shareholders Approve New Name of Food Delivery Giant As It Aims to Diversity and Expand Its Business.

    Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 82,308 After Decline

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Bitcoin's price has been fluctuating significantly in recent weeks, struggling to surpass its previous peak of USD 100,000. As of March 10, 2025, the BTC price is USD 82,308.02 as of 16:53 IST. However, the cryptocurrency recently saw the largest weekly price drop with USD 13,561 red candle. Bitcoin has around USD 1.67 trillion market capitalisation amid the 24-hour trade volume hitting USD 12.79 billion, showing poor market demand.

    Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 82,308 After Decline

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

