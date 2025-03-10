Bitcoin Price Today, March 10, 2025: BTC Price Now at USD 82,308 After Largest Weekly Decline of USD 13,561

Bitcoin's price has been fluctuating significantly in recent weeks, struggling to surpass its previous peak of USD 100,000. As of March 10, 2025, the BTC price is USD 82,308.02 as of 16:53 IST. However, the cryptocurrency recently saw the largest weekly price drop with USD 13,561 red candle. Bitcoin has around USD 1.67 trillion market capitalisation amid the 24-hour trade volume hitting USD 12.79 billion, showing poor market demand. Zomato Officially Becomes ‘Eternal’: Shareholders Approve New Name of Food Delivery Giant As It Aims to Diversity and Expand Its Business.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 82,308 After Decline

🩸Bitcoin just made the biggest weekly price drop in history with a $13,561 red candle. pic.twitter.com/4jOhUJihpT — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) March 10, 2025

