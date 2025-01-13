JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has reiterated his critical view on Bitcoin, labelling it a tool heavily used by sex traffickers, money launderers, and ransomware operators. In an interview with CBS News on January 12, Dimon expressed doubts about Bitcoin’s value, stating, "Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. It's used heavily by sex traffickers, money launderers, ransomware." He further stated that while he acknowledges the right for individuals to buy or sell Bitcoin, he personally doesn't support it, likening it to smoking, which he doesn't believe should be encouraged. Dimon also hinted at a future digital currency but expressed scepticism regarding Bitcoin's long-term potential. Bitcoin Price Hits All Time High: ‘Digital Gold’ Bitcoin Surpasses USD 1,00,000 for First Time, May Reach USD 120,000 Soon, Say Experts.

Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin Used by Traffickers and Money Launderers

NEW - JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon says "Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. It's used heavily by sex traffickers, money launderers, ransomware."pic.twitter.com/evw08ErJ27 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)