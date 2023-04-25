New Delhi, April 25 : When asked to spin a scary tale in just two sentences by a user, the incredibly popular AI chatbot ChatGPT creates its own horror story, which is nonetheless, very gloomy and horrific even, but from an AI perspective of course. Is it a cause of concern for humans? Take a look. Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Ready To Fight It Out With ChatGPT; Can Generate and Debug Software Codes; More Details Inside.

ChatGPT's Two Sentence Horror Story:

Check Some Of The Reactions Below:

A user commented saying "It just described the human life."

Another reader wrote "...it's as if it's describing the exact mortality and unknown fate humans wrestle with in an existential crisis. We know we die yet we don't know how or when. Our purpose in knowing how uniquely personal and fragile our lifetimes are, is to spend the time we do have living life to the fullest. A.I. technically exists to serve mankind therefore without us it has no purpose yet we're both "scared" of the same thing in the end..."

A user mentioned in comment "Similar to the Japanese death row, where convicts don't know when they are going to be executed, only that this day will come.", while another said "Anyone notice how it's scary story almost describes human existence? Lol."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)