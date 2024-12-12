OpenAI integrates ChatGPT into Apple experiences on iOS, iPadOS and macOS. The Sam Altman-run company said it would allow users to access ChatGPT's capabilities within Apple iOS. The iPhone maker aims to offer customers a better AI experience via ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence. The company recently rolled out several key features in the iOS 18.2 update, giving the users what they wanted. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced, "New Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac are here" It includes Genmoji, Image Playground, dynamic Writing Tools, ChatGPT integration with iOS, Visual Intelligence and more. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Chatbot Down for Users Globally, Firm Issues Statement,

ChatGPT is now integrated into Apple experiences within iOS

ChatGPT is now integrated into Apple experiences within iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users to access ChatGPT’s capabilities right within the OS. pic.twitter.com/LLf4YZfRae — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 11, 2024

Tim Cook Announced New Apple Intelligence Features on iOS

New Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac are here: Image Playground and Genmoji, more dynamic Writing Tools, integration to ChatGPT, and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16! It's personal, integrated, and built to protect user privacy at every step. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2024

