Sam Altman-run OpenAI has announced that the ChatGPT search feature is now available to all users without the need to sign up. The update will allow anyone to access ChatGPT's search capabilities from its official website. The AI chatbot will provide responses based on web information and will include a list of sources used for the results. ChatGPT's search now competes with other search engines like Google Search and Bing by removing the login requirement. What Is ChatGPT Gov? All About OpenAI’s New Version of ChatGPT Designed for US Government Agencies Amid ‘Threat’ From Chinese DeepSeek AI.

ChatGPT Search Available to Everyone

ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — no sign up required. pic.twitter.com/VElT7cxxjZ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

