OpenAI announced a new ChatGPT feature called "ChatGPT with voice" on X. The post included an audio saying, "It's been a long time for the team, and we're hungry." To this, the voice of probably ChatGPT said, "How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people?" The featured voice answered this question, "Each 16-inch pizza provides around three twelve slices; you would need to order 195 pizzas". The voice said, "Would you like to know where to order from?". The new ChatGPT with a voice could assist the users in finding the information. The post further said, "now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation.". Microsoft Offers OpenAI Employees To Match Compensation to Employees Who Join Sam Altman’s New Advanced AI Research Lab.

ChatGPT With Voice Announced By OpenAI:

ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation. Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/c5sCFDAWU6 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 21, 2023

