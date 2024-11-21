Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently shared a job opening for a Chief of Staff role for himself, said that he had closed the applications after they received over 18,000 applications. In his post, Deepinder Goyal also issued a clarification over the INR 20 lakh fee for the job. "This wasn't just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the "you have to pay us 20 lacs" was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career," he said. Goyal also said that they are going to reject most of the applicants who have money or those who spoke about money. The Zomato CEO said that they will find a person who has a "genuine intent and learning mindset". Deepinder Goyal Offers Chief of Staff Job Position at Zomato, Sets Pre-Conditions Like INR 20 Lakh ‘Fee’ and Zero Salary for First Year; Know How to Apply.

Deepinder Goyal Offers Chief of Staff Role at Zomato with INR 20 Lakh Fee

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

Zomato CEO Shares Update About Chief of Staff Job Applications

Update 2: we have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between - 1. Those who have all the money 2. Those who have some of the money 3. Those who say they don’t have the money 4. Those who really don’t have the money We will be closing the… https://t.co/8a6XhgeOGk — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 21, 2024

Deepinder Goyal Says He Received Over 18,000 Applications

