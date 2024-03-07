Elon Musk Announces That X Has Over One Million Open Jobs Amid Ongoing Layoffs in 2024

Amid the ongoing tech layoffs in 2024 due to restructuring and adoption of automation, Elon Musk has announced that X has over one million open jobs. In its official post on X, Elon Musk said, "1 million+ open jobs. just saying". This year, many companies have laid off employees, including Meta, which has recently laid off 50 employees due to restructuring, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, eBay, Cisco, EA and many others. Elon Musk shared a link to X (twitter.com/jobs), which allows jobseekers to find relevant jobs by searching 'keyword' and 'location'. Facebook Layoffs 2024: Meta-Owned Facebook Messenger Cuts 50 Jobs as a Part of Reorganisation of Business.

X Has One Million Open Jobs, Says Elon Musk:

1 million+ open jobs. just sayinghttps://t.co/YXLisClgZh — X (@X) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)