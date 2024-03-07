Elon Musk Announces That X Has Over One Million Open Jobs Amid Ongoing Layoffs in 2024

X owner Elon Musk has announced that his microblogging platform has over a million open jobs. The users need to visit the twitter.com/jobs and find a relevant job.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 12:54 PM IST

Amid the ongoing tech layoffs in 2024 due to restructuring and adoption of automation, Elon Musk has announced that X has over one million open jobs. In its official post on X, Elon Musk said, "1 million+ open jobs. just saying". This year, many companies have laid off employees, including Meta, which has recently laid off 50 employees due to restructuring, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, eBay, Cisco, EA and many others. Elon Musk shared a link to X (twitter.com/jobs), which allows jobseekers to find relevant jobs by searching 'keyword' and 'location'. Facebook Layoffs 2024: Meta-Owned Facebook Messenger Cuts 50 Jobs as a Part of Reorganisation of Business.

X Has One Million Open Jobs, Says Elon Musk:

Tags:
Elon Musk Elon Musk Jobs Elon Musk X Twitter Jobs X Jobs X Jobs Search X Jobs Twitter
