Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is featured among 'World's best engineers' on the Google search result page. The world's richest person, Elon Musk, also owns the X platform, Neuralink and Boring company. The 52-year-old billionaire co-founded companies like OpenAI, xAI, and X.com (Bank), later known as Paypal. Now, Google has listed Elon Musk among the world's best engineers, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Thomas Edison, George Stephenson, Henry Ford, Archimedes, and more. Surprisingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also appear on the list. Elon Musk has around 188 million followers on his X account and has ventured into space, automobile, and satellite internet: finance and social media segments. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wins USD 843 Million NASA Contract To Deorbit International Space Station in 2030.
Elon Musk Shown Among 'World's Best Engineers' on Google's SERP:
Elon Musk is featured in Google's search results for "World's best engineers" pic.twitter.com/GKuAgI8680
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 27, 2024
