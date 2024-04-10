Elon Musk has extended the global reach of Starlink, SpaceX's revolutionary satellite internet service, by making it available in Albania. This expansion comes at a time when Starlink faces challenges in Brazil. As per reports, the Brazilian government likely to suspend all ongoing contracts with Starlink. In response, Elon Musk proposed the generous offer to supply Brazilian schools with Starlink internet free of cost. Meanwhile, Albania joins the growing list of countries now connected to Starlink's network, marking another milestone for Elon Musk’s vision to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the world. Elon Musk Says X Employees in Brazil Are Facing Arrest Amid Ongoing Stand-Off With Judiciary Over Blocking Some X Accounts.

Starlink Now Available in Albania

Starlink now available in Albania! https://t.co/FD0PWaAYED — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2024

