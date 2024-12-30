Elon Musk-run X, previously known as Twitter, has reportedly reached a significant milestone in its journey. The platform has approximately 1 billion active users. The X user count was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on December 30, 2024. The achievement shows a significant moment in the platform's journey since Musk's takeover. It highlights its global influence and growing user engagement. The platform also introduces new features in intervals to enhance user engagement. Grok New Updates: Elon Musk’s xAI-Developed Chatbot Now Shows Searched X Posts and Web Results, Allows Users To Analyse Image.

X Reaches Nearly 1 Billion Active Users

Total active users on 𝕏 is ~1 billion. This platform is the group chat for Earth. pic.twitter.com/liqrQbudFi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)