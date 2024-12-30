Elon Musk's xAI recently launched its Grok search feature, allowing users to find information directly with web links. Now, Grok Web has started showing the searched X posts and web results to users. Besides, the web version of Grok launched a new image analysis capability for users and also comes with a dedicated image viewer. These new capabilities let Grok provide more details related to images to users. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s X, xAI Launches Grok Search Engine, Grok Personalisation, New Grok Followup Post Feature in Works.

Grok New Image Analysis, Image Viewer Features Live

Grok Web now supports Image Analysis and comes with an image viewer!@xAI pic.twitter.com/IY44qZ3v8X — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 29, 2024

Grok Web New Searched X Posts, Web Results Capability

Grok Web now shows the searched X posts and Web Results@xAI pic.twitter.com/sDu0J39v2o — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) December 29, 2024

