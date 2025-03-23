Elon Musk's xAI recently launched the 'Edit Image' feature that allowed the Grok AI chatbot users to change the details of any image. However, one user posted on X saying that he used this feature to fix the error or Albert Einstein's famous blackboard. He asked Grok if Einstein's calculations had an error of "p" value was high by a factor of 100 and "P" was low by a factor of 10. And "t" was high by a factor of 10. Elon Musk reacted to Grok's understanding of the image and corrected it. Elon Musk Reacts to Report on Grok AI Chatbot Causing Sensation in India, Shares Laughing Emoji.

Elon Musk Reacted to Grok AI 'Image Edit' Feature Solving Einstein's Blackboard Error

Here is @Grok understanding a picture of Einstein’s famous blackboard and then remaking the image with corrections! https://t.co/glGzCS3nex — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)