Fortnite Ballistic, a 5v5 first-person tactical shooter mode, is set to launch in early access on December 11. Epic Games is bringing first-person gaming experience to Fortnite. The mode features teams of attackers and defenders clashing in intense, strategy-focused matches, which will test skills and coordination. The early access version of Ballistic will debut with a single map, Skyline 10, and a limited number of weapons and items. Each match will last seven rounds, in which the attacker's goal is to plant a Rift Point device, while defenders will try to prevent it. Path of Exile 2 Early Access Available Today on PS5; Check Price and Other Details.

Fortnite Ballistic Trailer

Fortnite Ballistic Early Access To Launch on December 11

Ballistic hits Early Access December 11 Round by Round. Tactical FPS. 5v5. Get a whole new perspective and get all the details on Ballistic, here: https://t.co/ZiUJW8l1wW pic.twitter.com/VAt5KD2xz1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2024

