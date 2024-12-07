Path of Exile 2 early access is available today on PS5. The PlayStation 5 players can check out the mysterious and dark world of Wraeclast with Path of Exile 2 early access. You can personalise your skills and character growth, explore new Ascendancies, and more. There is a lot to explore and uncover with the detailed endgame systems. Players can choose six different character classes, each with their own unique reasons for being cast aside. The Path of Exile 2 early access can be purchased on the PlayStation Store for INR 2,372. PlayStation December 2024 Games Lineup Unveiled: From Fantasian Neo to Masters of Light and Marvel Rivals, Check Release Dates and Other Details.

Path of Exile 2 Early Access Available Today on PS5

